Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.69 Million in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.29% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Quarry LP raised its position in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.1 %

Hibbett stock opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.