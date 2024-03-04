Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 285.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 60,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 96,772 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.57 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.