Trexquant Investment LP Buys 7,414 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 659.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire stock opened at $241.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.30. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $138.20 and a 12-month high of $250.00.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

