Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 18,629 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $127.09.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

