Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 968 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $264.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $265.80.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

