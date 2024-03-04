Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 133 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.