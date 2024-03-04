Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,110 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.