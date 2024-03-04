Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.
Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance
NYSE:KNSL opened at $517.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.71 and its 200 day moving average is $392.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $528.04.
Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.
About Kinsale Capital Group
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
