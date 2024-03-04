Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.54 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after acquiring an additional 741,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $17.10 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

