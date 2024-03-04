Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.46 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AES were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AES by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after buying an additional 844,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after buying an additional 693,158 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $15.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

