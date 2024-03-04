Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after buying an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 57.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,856,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,497,000 after buying an additional 1,038,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 527.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,726,000 after buying an additional 966,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 92.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

Boston Properties stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 1.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

