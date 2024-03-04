Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 19,497 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 467.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 139.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4,708.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $42.96 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

