Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after buying an additional 541,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

