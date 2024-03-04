Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,969,000 after buying an additional 256,468 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 669,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,146,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,753,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

