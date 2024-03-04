The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $155.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $168.05.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -287.10%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

