Synovus Financial Corp Sells 92 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 348.8% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 58.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 271,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,778 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $204.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FCN. Truist Financial raised their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

