Synovus Financial Corp Sells 270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

RYE stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.