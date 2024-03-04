Synovus Financial Corp Sells 108 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.