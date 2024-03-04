Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.44 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

