Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,184 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.18 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.00.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.