Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $142.94 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.17 and a 1-year high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.81.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

