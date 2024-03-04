Synovus Financial Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,403 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $306,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $262,507,000 after purchasing an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,140,602 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,388,000 after buying an additional 145,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.66 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

