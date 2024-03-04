Synovus Financial Corp Has $284,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,896,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,121,000 after purchasing an additional 747,666 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $79.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.91. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

