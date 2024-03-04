Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $69.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Sempra Profile



Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

