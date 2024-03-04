Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 326 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,379 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

