Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Snowflake by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,713,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.65. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.