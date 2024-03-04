Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 327,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,167,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KWEB opened at $25.99 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.