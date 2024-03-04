Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 426,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $25.96 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

