Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 135,627 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

REXR stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.