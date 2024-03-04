Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 230,167 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 433,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,167 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $301,691.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

