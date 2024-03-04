Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,984,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,742,000 after buying an additional 2,977,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,795,000 after buying an additional 916,516 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 91.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,787,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 67.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,369,000 after purchasing an additional 828,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $119.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

