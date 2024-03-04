Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,913,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ DYN opened at $29.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $30.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DYN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
