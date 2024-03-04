Profund Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,098 shares of company stock valued at $150,458. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $20.45 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

