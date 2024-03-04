Profund Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 33.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Badger Meter by 168.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $170.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.39%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

