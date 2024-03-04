Profund Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $116.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

