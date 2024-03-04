Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Celsius by 146.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,569,494.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.97.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

