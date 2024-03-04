PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EchoStar

About EchoStar

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.