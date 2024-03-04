O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,839 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $107.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $84.94 and a one year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

