NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NRG opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

