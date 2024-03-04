Needham & Company LLC Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $88.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

