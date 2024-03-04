Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,625 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

