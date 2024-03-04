Mutual Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 834,719 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.48.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,323,220 shares of company stock worth $92,005,241. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.