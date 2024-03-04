Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,030 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $68.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.79 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

