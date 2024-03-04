Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,541 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $105.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

