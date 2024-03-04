Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,154 AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 28,645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $437.01 million, a PE ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.59%. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

