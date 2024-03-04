Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $87.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

