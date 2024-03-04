Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $6.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

