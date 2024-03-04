Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Magnite alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGNI

Magnite Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after buying an additional 716,489 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Magnite by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 340,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 335,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.