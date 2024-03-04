Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT Raised to $63.00

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.85.

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Immunocore has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

