Barrington Research Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $98.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMSI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 607,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,956,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.2% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

